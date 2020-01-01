The year that ended badly

by Lindsay Shelton

What a way to end the year – millions of litres of sewage flowing into the harbour, and questions about why Wellington is using sewage pipes that are 90 years old or more. (A 110 year old pipe was used in the rescue process.)

When the overflow was stopped (after three days), and the rahui was lifted (after seven days) new mayor Andy Foster went swimming in Oriental Bay to demonstrate that all was well.

But a ban on swimming remains around the dive platform on Taranaki Wharf – because of sewage contamination that the council-owned Wellington Water is unable to explain, and which it has failed to fix for years and years.

If anyone was wondering whether enough attention was being paid to our city’s ancient sewage pipes, the new mayor responded a tad defensively:

“We spend about $180 million per year on infrastructure, that’s the three waters. Over a period of time we’re looking to increase that, because as the pipes age then you need to replace more of them.” Foster said there were lessons to be learnt from the overflow, “particularly around the frequency of inspection of critical pipes. It helps us to learn as governors to be able to ask some more questions of Wellington Water and of our asset managers.”

The sewage overflow contradicts the claim on the Wellington City Council’s website that

Wellington’s sewerage network has been continually improved over the years to reach the high standards we have today.

And in case anyone is questioning definitions: the Wellington Water website confirms that wastewater = sewage. The DomPost estimated that the total amount of poo that poured into the harbour was equal to two Olympic-sized swimming pools. Not good for Wellington’s image, even if the new mayor’s poo-free public swim was intended to reassure us.

And why did Andy defeat Justin Lester? Gordon Campbell reckons it was because the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Others thought the Shelly Bay saga was an issue. Whatever the reason, only 39 per cent of us bothered to vote.

Wellington doesn’t only have a new mayor.

The city council also has a new chief executive, chosen from within its ranks. Barbara McKerrow, the council’s former chief operating officer, made special mention of the staff when her new job was announced:

“I am proud to work for Wellington, the communities we serve and the talented staff in our organisation. It is a privilege to be entrusted to build on the strong foundations put in place by Kevin Lavery, and to support our Mayor and Council to shape the successful future of our beautiful city.”

Also chosen from within the ranks is the new chief executive at Te Papa, Courtney Johnston. She also had something to say about the staff – feeling they needed some tender loving care. And unlike her predecessors, she said she did not plan a restructuring.

There was no change of chief executive at the regional council, but there are a number of new members and a new chair Daran Ponter who’s taking a stronger and more active role to try to fix the bus problems. He wants Wellington to have eighty more electric buses (they’ll be “doing a disproportionate amount of the lifting on the city bus network”) by the end of next year, with the aim of a 100 per cent electric fleet by the end of the decade.

But till more electric buses arrive, pollution from diesel buses in the CBD – we learnt before Christmas – will continue to be as bad as a clogged multi-lane motorway. A direct legacy of the foolish decision to get rid of trolleys.

The regional council approved an “action plan” for buses, with fewer transfers and more direct services. Not to be overlooked, the city council joined the new era with a plan for bus priority lanes on eight corridors. This is an idea that’s been talked about for years. Maybe this year it will happen. (Helped by the fact that LGWM is also claiming the credit.)

The two councils voted in favour of the LGWM transport plan, which offers them $3.4billion from the government, with a big contribution (yet to be budgetted) from ratepayers as well. Andy talked about “really starting moving” and Daran said it was a “once in a lifetime opportunity.” But actual plans were hard to find, as LGWM just went on consulting. In October, it was evident that any specific plans were a long way off. After five years, there wasn’t even a decision on whether mass rapid transit would be light rail, or the untested trackless trams. Either way, either system will need its own route, free of other traffic.

Back in May, LGWM was full of good intentions with a big announcement about a “step change in transport.” But parts of it were vague and sometimes contradictory. It included some big fails – most notably failing to do anything about the dismal fact that State Highway 1 runs through the centre of town on Vivian Street, satisfying neither pedestrians (who wait forever at intersections) nor drivers (stopped at every intersection by traffic lights.) Confusion reigned: the LGWM document talked bravely about “undergrounding State Highway 1 in both directions through Te Aro,” but when Transport Minister Phil Twyford released his list of what the government would pay for, the undergrounding had been deleted.

Throughout the year, Wellington.Scoop published a convincing series of articles in which contributors amassed all the evidence to show that building more lanes for traffic does nothing to resolve traffic problems. An internationally recognised fact of transport planning, most recently and persuasively summarised for us in a December article by Guy Marriage. But the National Party chooses to ignore this reality, as shown by Nicola Willis’s blue posters around the Mt Victoria Tunnel.

Andy Foster gave hope that there might be information, instead of silence, on some of the city’s major crisis areas. He promised reports on the Central Library and Civic Square in the first two months of the new year. We’ll be ready and waiting for them.

The abrupt closure of the Central Library left a gap in the lives of thousands. More than thousands – it was visited by more than a million people a year. The most popular building in the city. The most-visited building in the city. Knowing its unchallenged popularity, it was strange to hear conversations that its use should somehow be changed when it is reopened or rebuilt.

It was pointless to argue that the council’s $154million budget for a convention centre would have been better spent on a new library. (There’s no way that a convention centre will attract even ten per cent of the library’s users.) By the time of the closure, Willis Bond were starting construction on what many of us believe will fit into the category of a white elephant. An expensive one.

But let’s demand that the city council doesn’t procrastinate over a library decision, as it did over the beautiful 110-year-old Town Hall. Closed in 2013, and empty and abandoned ever since. Till – in February – councillors agreed (it was their fourth unanimous vote) and then work actually started to strengthen it. It’s not due to reopen till 2022 – what a disgrace that it will have been closed for ten years.

Also agreed during the year – a final deal for the Town Hall to be part of a new Music Centre, which the city will share with the NZSO and Victoria University’s School of Music. This plan has also been years in the making, with Victoria University first pulling out of a deal to buy the adjacent Municipal Office Building, but then signing a deal to lease it. Leaving the council to pay the necessary strengthening costs.

The Town Hall isn’t the only major entertainment venue closed for performances. The St James Theatre – another of the city’s great heritage buildings – has been closed all year, as restrengthening began, causing scheduling problems for next year’s arts festival. (Which has already been constrained without the Town Hall.)

The former Paramount cinema, the original home of the Wellington Film Festival, completed its dismal conversion into offices. And the Readings multiplex complex stayed closed, with no indication of what its American owners are planning. Nevertheless the Film Festival overcame the shortage of seats and recorded its second highest attendance numbers. (The record was set when Readings was still open.)

Bill Gosden, who led the extraordinary expansion of the film festival for almost 40 years, stood down because of ill health. His achievement was recognised with an ONZM in the New Year Honours.

The per capita attendance at our film festival is one of the highest in the world. And we have a world reputation as a movie capital, which was strengthened as James Cameron started work out at Miramar on not one but two sequels to his record-breaking Avatar. The first sequel is due for release at Christmas 2021, and the second at Christmas 2023. So there’s lots of time for an immense amount of Avatar work to continue to involve hundreds of skilled people, headed by the now world-famous Weta Digital.

But Wellington doesn’t get to make the TV version of Lord of the Rings. There’s no space for it. So the series is being based in Auckland.

In spite of the shortage of venues, Wellington continued to offer a huge range of music and theatre.

Orchestra Wellington, under the inspired leadership of Marc Taddei, attracted record audiences for its season last year. Even competing, successfully, with the NZSO when it strangely scheduled one of its Shed concerts to compete with the local orchestra. Also Wellington based, the NZSO presented some massive works, as well as a sold-out presentation of one of the Star Wars films, with the orchestra playing the score by John Williams.

Wellington audiences were fortunate to see not one but two of the great musicals by the American composer Stephen Sondheim. First came Merrily We Role Along performed by an impressive cast of students from Te Whaea. Then just before Christmas, the little-known Footlights company presented an equally fine performance of Company. Two memorable nights at the theatre. And non-stop through the year, Circa and Bats sustained a challenging schedule with highlights including new work by NZ playwrights.

And the media? Georgina Campbell distinguished herself with more Wellington coverage than usual in the NZ Herald. (Though I wish she’d stop writing about “the failed Basin flyover…” More correct to say it was defeated, or rejected.) Tom Hunt, Damian George and a couple of their colleagues did some good work at the DomPost. But their Wellington reports were often invisible online, as both papers’ websites offer a dismal clutter of junk news, driving away potential readers with aggravatingly noisy video advertising which blasts out unstoppably.

Wellington.Scoop attracted record numbers of readers – in a 30 day period mid-year, we exceeded 100,000 pageviews for the first time. But Scoop’s financial resources remained stretched, limiting what we would like to be able to achieve. And the DomPost, put up for sale by its Australian owners, failed to find anyone who wanted to buy it. Do you want to own a newspaper? Do you want to sponsor a news website? Could be a good deed for the new year. Happy new year.

