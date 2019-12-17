Jackson’s companies paid $30,000 to help Foster’s mayoral campaign

Report from RNZ

Electoral returns released today show that companies linked to Sir Peter Jackson donated $30,000 to the election campaign of Wellington mayor Andy Foster.

Foster, who won the October election by a slim margin, and Sir Peter both oppose the controversial Shelley Bay housing development, and Foster has said he is enthusiastic about a new movie museum proposed by Sir Peter.

Wellington City Council electoral returns show three companies linked to Sir Peter made separate donations to Foster’s campaign. Wētā Digital donated $15,000, Park Road Post Production donated $10,000 and Portsmouth Rentals gave $5000.

Foster told Morning Report he had “no idea” why the donations had been split between the different companies. To suggest it was an attempt to hide the total amount donated was “cynical”, he said. “There’s nothing that happens in politics that somebody doesn’t raise a concern about.”

During the campaign, Foster refused to say how much Sir Peter was contributing to his campaign, though he acknowledged it was a substantial amount.

In September, leaked emails showed Wētā Digital staff in Wellington were concerned about being asked to support Foster’s campaign launch. After receiving an all-staff email, some employees questioned the ethics of the company suggesting staff support Foster’s campaign launch. Foster said he thought attendance at the launch would have been voluntary.

Foster said the relationship between the last council and Sir Peter had broken down. That led to plans for a $134 million combined movie museum and convention centre being put on hold in 2015.

There was now a reasonable chance the museum would be built, Foster said. “They all know my enthusiasm for doing this. I would love to see it happen,” he said.