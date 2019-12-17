16-year-old arrested after woman stabbed in Central Park

News from NZ Police

A 16-year-old has been arrested in relation to the stabbing in Brooklyn, Wellington, on Friday 6 December.

Around 11.45am emergency services were called after a woman had been stabbed in Central Park.

The seriously-injured woman was taken to hospital.

The 16-year-old will appear in the Lower Hutt Youth Court tomorrow.

Police thank members of the public for their assistance.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.