16-year-old arrested after woman stabbed in Central Park
News from NZ Police
A 16-year-old has been arrested in relation to the stabbing in Brooklyn, Wellington, on Friday 6 December.
Around 11.45am emergency services were called after a woman had been stabbed in Central Park.
The seriously-injured woman was taken to hospital.
The 16-year-old will appear in the Lower Hutt Youth Court tomorrow.
Police thank members of the public for their assistance.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.