Wellington Scoop
Network

16-year-old arrested after woman stabbed in Central Park

December 17, 2019Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
A 16-year-old has been arrested in relation to the stabbing in Brooklyn, Wellington, on Friday 6 December.

Around 11.45am emergency services were called after a woman had been stabbed in Central Park.

The seriously-injured woman was taken to hospital.

The 16-year-old will appear in the Lower Hutt Youth Court tomorrow.

Police thank members of the public for their assistance.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: