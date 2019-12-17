Police alarmed after finding more than 200 Wellington drivers over the limit

News from NZ Police

A high number of Wellington motorists have been found driving under the influence of alcohol. Since the start of November, Wellington Police have processed more than 200 drivers for excess breath alcohol across the district.

“This is an alarmingly high number and Police are concerned that people are putting themselves and others at risk,” says Wellington District Road Policing Manager, Inspector Derek Orchard.

“No one should ever get behind a wheel when they are impaired by drugs or alcohol, and nobody should get in a vehicle with a driver who is in that state either. It’s not worth risking your life.

“When you’re making your plans for going out, make sure they include how you’re getting home.

“Be realistic – if you think you may end up drinking, don’t drive. It is that simple.

“Plan ahead and get a ride from your family or mates, catch a bus, share a cab with friends, or nominate a sober driver for the night. Getting home safely is more important than worrying about a cab fare.

“The last thing Police want to do is knock on a door and tell someone’s family they’re not coming home for Christmas.”

Wellington District Police will continue to be out in force on our roads to ensure everyone gets the message.

Advertising and checkpoints to encourage sober drivers

