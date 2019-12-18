No room for more cars; why more lanes won’t fix anything

by Guy Marriage

We do have a traffic problem in our city, albeit a relatively small one: we have more traffic than our roads can take.

Our motorway deposits cars and their incumbent travellers into the city on Vivian Street, after squeezing through a one lane section of the Terrace Tunnel. The traffic flow then proceeds through one of the busiest pedestrian zones of the city as two lanes or more, until it reaches the Mt Victoria Tunnel where it again reduces to a single lane.

Further east, the traffic continues as a single lane until it reaches Evans Bay, where two lanes continue on. The reverse journey from the eastern suburbs into the city has the same problem, going from a two lane route at Evans Bay and then reducing to one lane along Wellington Road, Ruahine Street and the Mount Vic Tunnel again.

The issue appears to be, on the surface, Mt Vic Tunnel and the Basin Reserve.

To many people, such as John Milford and Sean Rush, there is a simple answer: build two lanes to the planes. Build a second tunnel through Mt Victoria! Dig a tunnel under the Basin – or through the middle! “I don’t care, just get out of my way!”

But unfortunately, that ‘simple’ measure will not solve the issue.

The plain and simple problem with widening our existing SH1 through the city into two lanes each way, all the way, is that it will allow more cars to come into the city; and we do not have enough room on the streets of Wellington to house them.

It’s a fact that people like John Milford don’t seem to understand: Wellington’s motorway into the city was deliberately designed to make the traffic trickle in, not flow in at a great rate.

We are a small and very narrow city with proportionately very few roads – we don’t have the wide avenues and road space of other cities that could soak up traffic. Instead: widen the roads and you not only spend billions and sever the city in two, but you don’t get the answer you want – in fact, you may well make the traffic problem worse. The congestion pinch-point will just move from one place to another.

Building a second traffic tunnel under Mt Victoria will solve nothing on its own: the congestion point then moves to Ruahine Street on the edge of the Town Belt. Solve that too by at least doubling in size (NZTA suggested going from 2 lanes to 5 or 6 lanes) and eating away at precious Town Belt land. The congestion point moves again. Demolish the Badminton Hall and many houses down Wellington Road. The issue, honestly, never ends. Congestion consumes a city.

That’s the practical reason – the moral reason is that ideologically we all know that we should be using cars less, but it seems that “other” people should use their cars less, without restricting our own personal freedom. But many of us have no option, as there is little alternative – or so it may seem. A public transport system like buses, that use the same road space as the cars, will get just as caught up in congestion, and prove to be a failure. So, logically, the only answer is a separate, competing PT system, like Light Rail in its own protected route, or a physically separate cycling/scooter lane, away from the traffic.

That’s why some of us believe that the best answer is to copy the examples of Europe, where Light Rail systems are still working well, and where every year more cities install more Light Rail.

They too are small cities, often with narrow roads, but they have not allowed themselves to be bullied by the tyranny of adding more cars. A reliable smooth-running system along the major route through the city – Wellington is perfectly set up to succeed, due to our reliance on Public Transport through the city focused on one central route, and closeness of other destinations such as the Hospital and the Airport – the simple answer to our traffic woes is staring us in the face, and it is NOT more roads.

I’m all for a second Mt Vic Tunnel, as long as it is for Public Transport, cycling and walking: just not for cars.

We all know, deep down, that cars are destroying our cities. A valid, separated-path public transport system such as Light Rail (the only proven method of Public Transport to raise property values in the vicinity) will add valuable travel options for many of the people who travel that route every day. Build the Public Transit system first, not just hope it can be tacked on later. Taking those people (and their cars) off the roads and onto Public Transport that is faster, safer, better, will be the real move to make Wellington an even better place to live, work, and play.