No room for more cars; why more lanes won’t fix anything
by Guy Marriage
We do have a traffic problem in our city, albeit a relatively small one: we have more traffic than our roads can take.
Our motorway deposits cars and their incumbent travellers into the city on Vivian Street, after squeezing through a one lane section of the Terrace Tunnel. The traffic flow then proceeds through one of the busiest pedestrian zones of the city as two lanes or more, until it reaches the Mt Victoria Tunnel where it again reduces to a single lane.
Further east, the traffic continues as a single lane until it reaches Evans Bay, where two lanes continue on. The reverse journey from the eastern suburbs into the city has the same problem, going from a two lane route at Evans Bay and then reducing to one lane along Wellington Road, Ruahine Street and the Mount Vic Tunnel again.
The issue appears to be, on the surface, Mt Vic Tunnel and the Basin Reserve.
To many people, such as John Milford and Sean Rush, there is a simple answer: build two lanes to the planes. Build a second tunnel through Mt Victoria! Dig a tunnel under the Basin – or through the middle! “I don’t care, just get out of my way!”
But unfortunately, that ‘simple’ measure will not solve the issue.
The plain and simple problem with widening our existing SH1 through the city into two lanes each way, all the way, is that it will allow more cars to come into the city; and we do not have enough room on the streets of Wellington to house them.
It’s a fact that people like John Milford don’t seem to understand: Wellington’s motorway into the city was deliberately designed to make the traffic trickle in, not flow in at a great rate.
We are a small and very narrow city with proportionately very few roads – we don’t have the wide avenues and road space of other cities that could soak up traffic. Instead: widen the roads and you not only spend billions and sever the city in two, but you don’t get the answer you want – in fact, you may well make the traffic problem worse. The congestion pinch-point will just move from one place to another.
Building a second traffic tunnel under Mt Victoria will solve nothing on its own: the congestion point then moves to Ruahine Street on the edge of the Town Belt. Solve that too by at least doubling in size (NZTA suggested going from 2 lanes to 5 or 6 lanes) and eating away at precious Town Belt land. The congestion point moves again. Demolish the Badminton Hall and many houses down Wellington Road. The issue, honestly, never ends. Congestion consumes a city.
That’s the practical reason – the moral reason is that ideologically we all know that we should be using cars less, but it seems that “other” people should use their cars less, without restricting our own personal freedom. But many of us have no option, as there is little alternative – or so it may seem. A public transport system like buses, that use the same road space as the cars, will get just as caught up in congestion, and prove to be a failure. So, logically, the only answer is a separate, competing PT system, like Light Rail in its own protected route, or a physically separate cycling/scooter lane, away from the traffic.
That’s why some of us believe that the best answer is to copy the examples of Europe, where Light Rail systems are still working well, and where every year more cities install more Light Rail.
They too are small cities, often with narrow roads, but they have not allowed themselves to be bullied by the tyranny of adding more cars. A reliable smooth-running system along the major route through the city – Wellington is perfectly set up to succeed, due to our reliance on Public Transport through the city focused on one central route, and closeness of other destinations such as the Hospital and the Airport – the simple answer to our traffic woes is staring us in the face, and it is NOT more roads.
I’m all for a second Mt Vic Tunnel, as long as it is for Public Transport, cycling and walking: just not for cars.
We all know, deep down, that cars are destroying our cities. A valid, separated-path public transport system such as Light Rail (the only proven method of Public Transport to raise property values in the vicinity) will add valuable travel options for many of the people who travel that route every day. Build the Public Transit system first, not just hope it can be tacked on later. Taking those people (and their cars) off the roads and onto Public Transport that is faster, safer, better, will be the real move to make Wellington an even better place to live, work, and play.
This neatly sums up the entire argument for mass transit and against the ‘four lanes to the planes’ nonsense. It ought to be read by politicians at all levels, and the bureaucrats who guide their decision making too.
Failure to understand its central message is tantamount to wilful negligence.
I see Sydney LRT is up and running but rather slowly. It’s achieving 26kph which is 1km up on the average for LRT systems I reviewed, see page 12. Apparently, the old Sydney trams were much quicker (50kph mentioned) and engineers are recommending fixes to get the speed of the new trams up to something reasonable. Clearly disappointing given the $3 billion investment.
The road builders and oil magnates have deep pockets to fund the politicians who propagate the status quo. They have to much to lose from reduced car dependence.
Oil magnates like the Rockefellers have nothing to lose. The group of the most wealthy (1%) were already leading the charge to zero as they diversified to create the lucrative Carbon Industry and “Green hedge funds”. Who the heck did you think funds all the well oiled Climate Change lobbyists.
@Neil. It’s the downtown section that is causing the strife. It takes 23 mins to travel the 5.5 km from Randwick to Central, but from Central to Circular Quay (3km)it takes another ~20 mins. Pedestrians have gotten used to having George Street pretty much traffic free since all the construction got underway, and therefore it appears they are limiting the trams to ~10kmh.
The answer is fully-segregated rapid-transit, not slow-transit that shares space with pedestrians. Our existing fully-segregated rail system provides the public-transport spine of the region, or rather, three-quarters of it. Everything from Wellington Railway Station southwards represents the “missing quarter”, remote from rail and without its benefits. The plan in the 1950’s and 60’s was to extend rail, but transport policy became captured by the roads-only brigade. The answer is still the same today. Extend the fully-segregated regional rail system that we already have, along that vital but un-served city-to-airport corridor. It may not be obvious how, but kiwi-ingenuity should find a way. Time to wrest back control from the roads-only brigade.
@GreenWelly – George St in Sydney has been pedestrianized as part of the plan so I guess people are just wandering across the road which has implications for LRT speeds. The Darling Harbour LRT was slowed to near walking speed by the Roads and Traffic Authority. I guess it wouldn’t be much different for Wellington’s (‘Golden’) Mile.
“the simple answer to our traffic woes is staring us in the face, and it is NOT more roads.”
Exactly.
Whilst I support light rail (if it can be shown to be affordable) along the city spine and to the airport, it’s never going to be any sort of answer for people living in places like Karori and the Western Suburbs (for example). The only alternative in those suburbs to private cars are buses and bikes or perhaps scooters. And guess what? They all need roads! So I’m an unashamed fan of roads as they carry my bus I use to get me to and from work to home.