Regional Council wants a climate adviser (part time only)

News from Greater Wellington Regional COuncil

Following its declaration of a climate emergency, the Regional Council will further sharpen its focus on addressing climate issues by appointing a climate specialist to advise its newly-formed climate change committee.

“We’re boosting the expertise available to this committee to underpin significant policy decisions which will over time affect people across the region,” says the council’s Climate Change Committee chair Cr Thomas Nash.

“This is an important and exciting position – and crucially at governance level – which will be at the heart of policy development on the most pressing threat facing the region.”

The new role, advertised today, is part-time, non-permanent and based in Wellington. It is ideally suited to a climate specialist with extensive governance experience.

The new council established a climate committee in November to bring more focus to climate issues. It oversees and informs the development and review of its strategies, policies, plans, programmes and initiatives from a climate perspective. The council’s mana whenua partners will nominate one or more members to the committee.

The committee will also review the implementation and delivery of climate change policy and provide effective leadership on this for both the council and the region.

“The council’s strategy is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure a climate-resilient future for our communities. To help us achieve that we’re looking for someone with skills, attributes and knowledge at governance level that can make a positive contribution to the climate committee and complement the skills and knowledge of its existing committee members,” says Cr Nash.

Find the application details here