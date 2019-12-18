Regional Council wants a climate adviser (part time only)
News from Greater Wellington Regional COuncil
Following its declaration of a climate emergency, the Regional Council will further sharpen its focus on addressing climate issues by appointing a climate specialist to advise its newly-formed climate change committee.
“We’re boosting the expertise available to this committee to underpin significant policy decisions which will over time affect people across the region,” says the council’s Climate Change Committee chair Cr Thomas Nash.
“This is an important and exciting position – and crucially at governance level – which will be at the heart of policy development on the most pressing threat facing the region.”
The new role, advertised today, is part-time, non-permanent and based in Wellington. It is ideally suited to a climate specialist with extensive governance experience.
The new council established a climate committee in November to bring more focus to climate issues. It oversees and informs the development and review of its strategies, policies, plans, programmes and initiatives from a climate perspective. The council’s mana whenua partners will nominate one or more members to the committee.
The committee will also review the implementation and delivery of climate change policy and provide effective leadership on this for both the council and the region.
“The council’s strategy is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure a climate-resilient future for our communities. To help us achieve that we’re looking for someone with skills, attributes and knowledge at governance level that can make a positive contribution to the climate committee and complement the skills and knowledge of its existing committee members,” says Cr Nash.
Find the application details here
The new role,… is part-time, non-permanent
Sort of says a lot really ….
Simultaneously the govt is creating its own team of climate change advisors. Shows how the Council are just mirroring puppets of central govt.
The Wairarapa has a part-time climate change person too. Coincidence or what. I’m presuming WCC has climate change staff as well. Can’t see why they all can’t contact the NZ Met service for climate change advice.
Well done Regional Council for setting the example for the region’s Territorial Local Authorities to follow by seeking a climate-change advisor. Reactionary elements in the Wellington City Council and in Hutt City Council who advocate increasing the capacity of the road networks in their cities must be educated to accept that we cannot afford to promote the increased use of company and private cars by building more roads. The inevitable result would be increased emissions of greenhouse gases during construction and use of extra road capacity.
Planet Earth faces increasing evidence of a catastrophic climate emergency, caused in large part by anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, mainly carbon dioxide from burning petrol, diesel, natural gas and coal. Politicians and everyone else in our communities must advocate for and use improved public transport, walking and cycling facilities.
It’s a new industry to make money like health and safety.