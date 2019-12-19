Unsafe for swimming, again – wastewater found in Whairepo Lagoon
News from Wellington Water
The most recent sampling at Whairepo Lagoon and the Taranaki diving platform shows high levels of Enterococci. These areas have been determined as unsuitable for swimming and other recreational activities due to these results.
We encourage the public to protect their health by not swimming in the area and be careful about any contact with the water. We will be placing no swimming signs in the area.
Due to increasing wastewater contamination in the stormwater network that flows into the inner Wellington harbour during high rainfall, we have increased the frequency of water sampling to daily.
We will provide an update when the water is suitable for swimming.
News from Wellington Regional Council
Water quality has not been predictable and use of the Taranaki dive platform should be avoided while further testing is undertaken.
We expect this to decrease within the next 48hrs.
There are known issues with stormwater contaminated with wastewater that intermittently affects this area and work is ongoing to remedy this issue.
And an earlier warning:
Toxic algae in Waipoua River
This type of report just infuriates me. We have a Council that blathers on about climate emergencies and first to zero while our basic infrastructure appears to be grossly neglected. Who is in charge of operations within Council and what on earth have they been doing other than apparently sitting on their hands.