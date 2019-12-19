Porirua on the screen

Press Release – 4k Scalpel Studios

Porirua will be making an appearance on the big screen after it was chosen as the main location for a feature film being shot in January next year.

And the film’s directors are looking for extras to get involved.

Two Idiots and a Tin Whistle is a mockumentary that follows a musical talent quest in small-town New Zealand where talented (and some not so talented) musicians compete for a scholarship to the prestigious Elmville Music Academy in London.

The film follows two warring recorder players – Giovani (aka God’s gift to music) and Freddie (a Rockstar wannabe). As well as Belle (Giovani’s biggest fan), Cledius (a goat loving farmer, who plays the banjo), and Alex (a studious piano player).

Much of the film will be shot at Porirua College, co-directors Eli Hill and Jason Ellis said.

“We wanted somewhere that had a real community hall feel to it, Porirua College fit the bill, and there are some great facilities at the college,” Hill said.

The film has a main cast of 11, and a crew of seven, but will require some crowd scenes. The directors hope to find locals who might be interested in appearing in the film.

“We definitely want to try and have as much of the Porirua community involved as possible, so along with having people to fill out our crowd scenes.” Ellis said

Porirua College music teacher and composer for the film Mat Hoyes said the film was an “awesome” thing for the college as staff had been trying to grow filmmaking at the school.

“Because we’re a small school we don’t have a filmmaking course as such or media studies so it’s a really good thing to bring into our school..

“Our goal here, or certainly my boss’ and our faculty goal is for this to be a hub the community comes to. To that end this is the kind of thing we want to happen here.”

And the film isn’t the only exciting thing happening in the arts space – the college have set up a recording studio and have brought people in to record and produce them.

“We’re in the middle of making a music video for someone and we have connections with local places like Whitireia and Pataka Art.

“We also have connections with New Zealand opera and virtuoso strings runs out of here as well which is the youth orchestra in Porirua.”

If you want to make an appearance in the film, email 4kscalpelstudios@gmail.com.

