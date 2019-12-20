Sewage flowing into harbour after tunnel under CBD collapses – warning not to swim

Wellington.Scoop

A major discharge of sewage into Wellington Harbour began this morning, after the collapse of an old tunnel that is part of the wastewater network in the CBD area. The wastewater is entering the harbour near the dive platform, and Whairepo lagoon near Te Papa.

Wellington Water has mobilised all its temporary systems to try and contain the wastewater but it says they will not be enough.

“Regrettably wastewater will enter the harbour at Frank Kitts Park/Taranaki Dive Platform by our emergency overflow point.

“At this stage it is unknown how long this will last for, or the volumes of wastewater that will be discharged. We are working to try to divert the flows through other parts of the network.”

Wellington Water staff are working with residents and businesses to advise how they can help by conserving water to reduce the wastewater flows.

Earlier News from Wellington Water

A wastewater tunnel has collapsed in the Wellington CBD. As a result, the central city’s sewage is discharging into the harbour.

We anticipate the overflow will continue over the next few days. We urge the public to stay out of the harbour between the Port and Point Jerningham, avoiding any splash zones near the waterfront. This includes no fishing or collecting shellfish.

Signs are in place along the waterfront and people are asked not to swim or play in the water anywhere in the harbour.

At 2pm today, Taranaki Whānui placed a rāhui at the discharge.

Taranaki Whanui have just placed a rahui on the harbour from Pt Jerningham to Ngauranga after the collapse of a sewage pipe linking the CBD to the main city sewage line to Moa Point. The rahui will remain in place until it is safe to swim. Please stay out of the harbour folks. pic.twitter.com/q6fgF1jD41 — Thomas Nash (@nashthomas) December 20, 2019

We ask all inner city residents and office workers to minimise their use of water, to reduce the load on the network and the size of the overflow.

The collapsed tunnel, beneath Willis and Dixon Streets in the CBD, was being prepared for repairs.

Crews at the Dixon Street site are continuing to investigate the collapse. Ghuznee Street is closed between Willis and Victoria Streets so our contractors can pump. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Definition from Wellington Water

Wastewater and sewage are the same thing – dirty water from homes and businesses that is sent to a wastewater treatment plant for treatment. It’s a mixture of water and human waste.

Sewers (or wastewater pipes) are the pipes in the street that transport the wastewater to the treatment plant.

The sewerage system refers to the network of pipes that carry wastewater to the treatment plant.

News from Metlink

Due to emergency roadworks on upper Willis Street, Routes 7, 18e, 21, and 25, services will be diverted until further notice. Due to heavy traffic flows – please expect delays to all services in the Wellington CBD.

The following bus stops are closed to all services:

7909 – Ghuznee Street at Cuba Street

6909 – Ghuznee Street at Cuba Street (opposite)

6908 – Ghuznee Street at Victoria Street

7908 – Ghuznee Street at Willis Street

6906 – The Terrace at Salamanca Road

The following bus stops are closed to Route 18e and 21 ONLY:

7910 – Taranaki Street at Courtenay Place (near 72)

6910 – Taranaki Street at Courtenay Place

6906 – The Terrace at Salamanca Road

Services Affected:

18e Miramar – Newtown – Kelburn – Karori

21 Karori (Wrights Hill) – Kelburn – Courtenay Place

Earlier:

Harbour unsafe for swimming, again