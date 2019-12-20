Air NZ opening new-look lounge at Wellington Airport, with six zones

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will open its refurbished domestic lounge at Wellington Airport tomorrow.

The new lounge is slightly larger with 374 seats available for customers, reflecting a 10 percent increase. There will also be six different zones – a café and bar, barista station, business, lounge and quiet areas, as well as a self-service food and drinks station.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says it’s fantastic to have the new Wellington Domestic Lounge up and running for the busy Christmas period.

“We know customers flying on our services out of the capital love our domestic lounge so it’s great to be able to offer a fresh new space with plenty of seating.

“We also expanded our regional lounge at Wellington Airport in August, adding an extra 56 seats.”

Air New Zealand opened a new regional lounge in Nelson just last week and a new triple in size regional lounge was also opened in Auckland last month.

