Willis Street and Ghuznee Street closed for urgent trenching after sewage spill
News from Wellington City Council
Urgent work to stop sewage overflowing into Wellington Harbour means upper Willis Street will be closed to through traffic from 3pm today until late tonight.
Willis Street will be closed between Vivian Street and Manners Street. Ghuznee Street will be closed between The Terrace and Victoria Street.
The closures are required so Wellington Water can install a temporary wastewater diversion at the intersection of Willis and Ghuznee streets. This requires urgent trenching work and installation of temporary pumps at the intersection.
Buses heading into the central city from Brooklyn will be diverted along Vivian Street and into Taranaki Street.
We urge motorists to avoid the Willis Street area as much as possible to avoid delays and congestion.
Local traffic will still be able to access properties in the Willis Street area.
A number of road closures in the city are currently causing queues out to the airport. If you're catching a flight this afternoon, please allow more time to get here. pic.twitter.com/d0wZZDNCEH
— Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) December 20, 2019
The overflow of sewage into the harbour follows the collapse of a section of old drain under Dixon Street this morning.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url
The burst wastewater pipe in Wellington CBD is not only polluting the harbour (please stay out) but also causing significant traffic disruption in CBD. My advice if you have a car stay well clear of Ghuznee St and surrounds. [via twitter]