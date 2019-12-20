Willis Street and Ghuznee Street closed for urgent trenching after sewage spill

News from Wellington City Council

Urgent work to stop sewage overflowing into Wellington Harbour means upper Willis Street will be closed to through traffic from 3pm today until late tonight.

Willis Street will be closed between Vivian Street and Manners Street. Ghuznee Street will be closed between The Terrace and Victoria Street.

The closures are required so Wellington Water can install a temporary wastewater diversion at the intersection of Willis and Ghuznee streets. This requires urgent trenching work and installation of temporary pumps at the intersection.

Buses heading into the central city from Brooklyn will be diverted along Vivian Street and into Taranaki Street.

We urge motorists to avoid the Willis Street area as much as possible to avoid delays and congestion.

Local traffic will still be able to access properties in the Willis Street area.

A number of road closures in the city are currently causing queues out to the airport. If you're catching a flight this afternoon, please allow more time to get here. pic.twitter.com/d0wZZDNCEH — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) December 20, 2019

The overflow of sewage into the harbour follows the collapse of a section of old drain under Dixon Street this morning.

