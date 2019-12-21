Police guard Upper Hutt house after man’s unexplained death

News from NZ Police

Police are today investigating the death of a 42-year-old man in Upper Hutt last night.

Police were called after a report of an injured man at an address on Flora McCurdy Walk, Ebdentown, about 8:10pm.

Medical attention was administered, however the man died.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and a scene guard remains in place.

If anyone has any information that may assist Police, they are urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.