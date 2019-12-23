120-year-old sewage pipe rescues overflow from 90-year-old pipe

Wellington Scoop

The sewage tunnel that collapsed under the CBD last week was dug by hand in the 1930s.

This fact was uncovered in a report by the DomPost’s Joel Maxwell, who asked Wellington Water’s chief executive if there had been underspending on wastewater infrastructure, to be told he was “comfortable” with the way it managed the pipes.

Not everyone would share his comfort. And there’s worse:

Even older pipes are being used to stop the sewage overflow. The temporary fix has diverted the sewage into a disused 1890s culvert. RNZ reported the age of the pipe and quoted Mr Crampton as saying “it may not be too reliable.”

All of which makes it impossible to believe the claim on the Wellington City Council’s website that

Wellington’s sewerage network has been continually improved over the years to reach the high standards we have today.

Also open to question is the city council’s claim that it manages the sewer network and

performs regular maintenance, upgrade and renewal programmes.

These issues are highlighted today in a DomPost report which says Wellington Water has a backlog of 920 leaks in its water system across Wellington, Hutt Valley, and Porirua. It quotes Colin Crampton as saying

There are pipes beneath Wellington made of asbestos and cement, cast iron, and earthenware. The number of complaints about leaks has increased since the 7.8-magnitude quake in Kaikōura, suggesting that was partly to blame. “All of them are coming to the end of their useful life.”

Newly-elected councillor Sean Rush, who is responsible for the “three waters” portfolio, agreed: