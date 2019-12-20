Kapiti councillor tells Fonterra: don’t close our cheese factory

Media release from Gwynn Compton

Yesterday I wrote to Fonterra’s CEO Miles Hurrell to present him with the names and comments from 2,377 people who oppose the closure of the Fonterra’s Kāpiti Cheese Te Roto factory in Paraparaumu and the loss of Kāpiti cheeses being made on the Kāpiti Coast. You can read the full letter below.

I’ll be following up with Mr Hurrell in the new year to get his response, and pushing him to front up to the 65 workers and their families who face an uncertain future thanks to what I consider to be a short-sighted and fundamentally flawed decision to stop making any Kāpiti cheese in the district that lends its name and silhouette of its island – an important piece of taonga in its own right – to the brand.

I want to thank everyone for their support on this petition, as it’s only been successful thanks to your work in sharing it with your friends, family, and colleagues.

If you’re still looking to add your name to the petition – head to savekapiticheese.nz