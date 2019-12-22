Fatal crash blocks all afternoon traffic on SH1 at Ohau; one dead, six injured

Wellington Scoop
State Highway 1 was blocked in both directions for more than three hours this afternoon after a fatal crash between a truck and a car north of Kuku Beach Road near Ohau.

RNZ reports that one person was killed and six were injured, with two taken to hospital in Palmerston North.

There was no detour. As a result the main highway was closed between Levin and Manakau. The NZTA reopened the road about 5.30 under traffic management. It had asked motorists to consider delaying their travel.

The road will be closed again by 10pm to allow a tow truck to remove the crashed truck. Crews are also working on restoring downed power lines.

