CBD sewage moved into above-ground pipe to stop spillage into harbour



Repairs at the corner of Dixon and Willis streets. Photo: RNZ / Emma Hatton

Wellington Water says that no more sewage is flowing into the harbour.

Its chief executive Colin Crampton told RNZ’s Morning Report that a pipe above ground on Willis Street is now carrying some of the wastewater from the collapsed tunnel under Dixon Street. He says it will be used for two months. The pipe is 600mm in diameter and while it could be awkward to work around it, “people are going to have to live with that for a couple of months”.

“Straight after Christmas, we will begin with the permanent solution. We’re targeting the end of February, we’ll have the new pipe put underground and it will all be back to normal.”

An 1890s underground pipe is also being used.

“We’ve been able to remove all the wastewater from a big storage tank under the Michael Fowler Centre. We’re now really satisfied there’s no more wastewater going into the harbour.” But it was tricky to run the pumps on the foreshore manually and use temporary pumps.

An update from Wellington Water at 9.40 last night, said:

We’ve had great work from the team on the ground today.

Through the day we had successful tests of pumping stations, and will be running them overnight to keep wastewater levels under the normal alarm levels, reducing the potential for overflows into the harbour.

Crews now closing off The Terrace at Salamanca Road. Road shut until 6pm @NZMorningReport pic.twitter.com/repZmQxijp — Emma Hatton (@emma_hatt) December 22, 2019

Throughout the works road closures will remain in place.

Willis St remains closed between Vivian St and Manners St

Ghuznee St remains closed between The Terrace and Victoria St

The Terrace is closed between Salamanca Rd and Ghuznee St.

Sewage spills into harbour for three days