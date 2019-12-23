Press Release – MoneyHub

Ending Plumbing Cost Uncertainty: MoneyHub Publishes Expert’s Guide to Wellington Plumbers





December 23, 2020. 8am NZST



WELLINGTON – To eliminate uncertainty for households when contemplating calling a plumber, MoneyHub has published an extensive guide to plumbing services in Wellington, as well as estimated costs of various Wellington plumbing services.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:



“We wanted to make plumbing costs less confusing; our list of prices for various plumbing jobs helps pre-empt what you can expect to pay. To help homeowners make a choice, we’ve handpicked a list of ten reliable, affordable and trusted plumbers in Wellington to save time and money”.



“We want to make homeowners aware that many minor plumbing issues, such as blocked sinks, toilets and pipes, can be solved with DIY tools from Mitre 10 or Bunnings Warehouse. In fact, three must-have items can be bought for under $30 in total, and mean homeowners can avoid calling a plumber if the job falls under DIY”.



“We have made it clear exactly how plumbers charge, with the average bill consisting of a labour charge, parts and materials, any specialist equipment costs, travel cost and GST”.



“We have listed ten reliable Wellington Plumbers available all over the capital, selected based on their history of longstanding service within Wellington, location and data extracted from internet reviews on Google Business, Facebook, TradeMe Services and others. No plumbing company has paid to appear on the list, and MoneyHub.co.nz has no relationship with any plumbing company”.



“We expect our plumbing guide to be popular and give homeowners the confidence to call in a plumber, knowing exactly the billing process. We will be updating the page on an ongoing basis”.



About MoneyHub



MoneyHub is guided by four principles: transparency of information, objectivity in every publication, passion for innovation and long-term thinking. Finding the best insurance policy, bank account, KiwiSaver scheme, investment platform or credit card are some of the resources pioneered by MoneyHub. For more information, visit moneyhub.co.nz/about-moneyhub, follow us on Facebook or join our twice-weekly newsletter.

