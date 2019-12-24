Another sewage leak into harbour – this time in Eastbourne

Wellington.Scoop

There’s been another sewage leak into the harbour – this time in Eastbourne. Wellington Water says it is minor. But it has put up signs warning people not to swim. Here’s how it describes the leak this morning:

News from Wellington Water

There has been a minor leak from the local sewer in Eastbourne to the harbour.

It is located on the pipeline that runs from Mahina Bay to the Days Bay pump station.

We have crews on site working to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Signage has been placed in the affected area.