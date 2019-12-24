Apoocalypse now



Photo via Twitter from OrientalBayNZ

by Lindsay Shelton

A few hours after it announced another sewage spill into the harbour, Wellington Water tweeted today that its offices were closing at midday. It’s on holiday till January 3. I couldn’t help thinking of how the Australian Prime Minister faced widespread criticism for holidaying in Hawaii when Australia was on fire.

As Wellington Water began its holiday, most of Wellington’s harbour beaches had “no swimming” signs, because of pollution from the sewage overflow. It took Wellington Water three days to stop the spillage, with repairs that are “temporary and fragile,” and involve big pipes on the surface of Willis Street for the next two months or more.

Wellington Water’s holiday announcement today says its social media will also be inactive till January 3. By that, I assume they mean their communications people. So till the 3rd we won’t have anyone to tell us what’s going on, and whether things are getting better, or worse.

Two of their last two communications today did sound a bit distracted. First they said the new sewage spill in Eastbourne was minor. Then they said it was intermittent. And then they tried again and said they were unable to confirm the volume of the discharge. (Update: just before 5pm they said the spill had been contained, but “no swimming” signs would remain for two more days.)

Not everyone is having a holiday. The announcement says that Wellington Waterfront’s crews will continue working. Staff? Or contractors? No Christmas break for the workers on the streets.

And what should we do if there’s another problem, and Wellington Water isn’t answering its phones or responding to emails? Here’s their advice:

Please contact your local council if you’re experiencing any water issues.

And if our local council is also on holiday?

We’ll just have to put up with it, I suppose. But let’s hope that the holidaying Wellington Water people are having a good time and not worrying about anything that might be happening at home.

It makes you agree with Dave Armstrong. In the DomPost today he writes that it seems ridiculous to hear politicians talking up movie museums, second car tunnels, indoor stadiums, runway extensions and new tourism events, when our archaic sewage and stormwater systems are in desperate need of replacement:

I propose a city-wide rāhui on all vanity projects and ideas to attract more tourists to Wellington. In fact, let’s ask tourists not to come here. How about a “Don’t Come to Wellington Until We’ve Sorted Out Our Shit…” campaign.

(Except the DomPost deleted the word shit, and left us to guess what he meant. Did I guess correctly?)

And thank you Dave for introducing apoocalypse as another word into the Wellington vocabulary.

From midday today Wellington Water’s office will be closed. Crews are still operating during this period. Please contact your local council if you're experiencing any water issues. Our social media will also be inactive until 3 January. Meri Kirihimete from our whānau to yours. — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterNZ) December 23, 2019

Merry Kirihimete to you too while you’re away, Wellington Water. If you’re holidaying at a beach, I hope the seawater is clean and there aren’t any “no swimming” signs.