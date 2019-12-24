Temporary sewage pipe on Willis Street for at least two months

News from Wellington Water

The temporary above ground pipe has been installed and wastewater is now flowing through it along Willis Street from Dixon Street to Ghuznee Street.

Thanks to the crews who have been working around the clock to get this up and running.

Residents are now able to resume their normal water use. Thanks for your patience and water conservation efforts during this time.

Willis Street between Dixon and Ghuznee streets will remain closed to through traffic for at least two months while the new underground pipe is installed.

Pedestrian access is still available along Willis Street with pedestrian crossings at the Dixon/Willis and Ghuznee/Willis intersections.

