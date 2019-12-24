Wellington Scoop
Network

Temporary sewage pipe on Willis Street for at least two months

December 24, 2019Business, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease

News from Wellington Water
The temporary above ground pipe has been installed and wastewater is now flowing through it along Willis Street from Dixon Street to Ghuznee Street.

Thanks to the crews who have been working around the clock to get this up and running.

Residents are now able to resume their normal water use. Thanks for your patience and water conservation efforts during this time.

Willis Street between Dixon and Ghuznee streets will remain closed to through traffic for at least two months while the new underground pipe is installed.

Pedestrian access is still available along Willis Street with pedestrian crossings at the Dixon/Willis and Ghuznee/Willis intersections.

Read also
Sewage overflows into harbour for three days

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: