Happy Christmas

December 25, 2019Article, Frontpage, Opinion4 comments

Wellington.Scoop wishes all our readers a Happy Christmas. With special greetings and gratitude to our contributors, and to the legions who send comments (most of which we publish…but not all of them.)

We have recorded a surge of readership this year – with our highest figures ever.

In August we exceeded 100,000 page views for the first time. And in July, September and October the page view totals were over 90,000 each month.

With your help and continuing participation, we look forward to continuing to grow in 2020.

And here is Scoop dog Mika ready for Christmas. He has just moved into a new house in Brooklyn, where he is hoping that some of the presents under the tree will be for him.

4 comments:

  1. Alan, 25. December 2019, 9:43

    …and thanks to you for providing an alternative news source that is intelligent and interesting. Good too that commentators discuss their thoughts without the banality of other social media.
    Well done, Happy Christmas and here’s to even greater success for Wellington.Scoop in 2020.

     
  2. michael, 25. December 2019, 9:58

    Merry Christmas and thank you to everyone at Wellington.Scoop for providing us with in depth coverage of news that matters.

     
  3. Ian Apperley, 25. December 2019, 11:16

    And to you Lindsay!

     
  4. Helene Ritchie, 25. December 2019, 12:19

    How else would we know what goes on in Wellington?
    Thanks Lindsay and Mika.

     

