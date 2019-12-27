Harbour swimming ban lifted – but not everywhere

Wellington.Scoop

The ban on swimming in Wellington harbour because of a massive sewage spill has been partially lifted, but some areas are still off-limits.

A rāhui was placed on the harbour when millions of litres of sewage started overflowing into it on December 20, from a broken pipeline under Dixon Street.

RadioNZ quotes Wellington Water acting chief executive Jeremy McKibbin as confirming people can now swim in Oriental Bay and paddle and canoe in the inner harbour.

However the Whairapo Lagoon entrance through the dive platform to the Overseas Passenger Terminal will remain off-limits because of a separate sewage issue. There was no information about this separate issue.

Earlier, RadioNZ quoted a Wellington Water spokesperson confirmed water quality was now looking good.

#GoodNews – Our beaches are open again! 🏖 And the wave height is “massive.” 🌊🏊‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WTOih5fLL0 — Oriental Bay (@OrientalBayNZ) December 26, 2019

It has been five days since sewage was last discharged.

The rāhui, put on by local iwi, forbids swimming, fishing and the collection of shellfish. Public health warning signs were erected near the shorelines.

Replacement of the broken pipeline will take at least two months, with disruption to traffic in Willis Street.

Wellington Water has not updated the information on its website since December 24. It has provided no information on water quality in the harbour.