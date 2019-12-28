Fatal crash on SH3 near Whanganui

News from NZ Police

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 at Kaitoke, near Whanganui.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the crash, which was near Concord Line.

Diversions were in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Earlier news from NZ Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on SH3 at Kaitoke.

Police were called about 12.25pm.

Initial reports suggest one person may be seriously injured.

The Wanganui Chronicle reports that the fatal crash involved a car that rolled. The death was the second of the holidays, after a pedestrian died in Blenheim last night.