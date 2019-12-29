Man steals tractor, drives it into Manawatu River



Photo by Tim Cook from RNZ

Report from RNZ

A man has been arrested after stealing a tractor and hay-baler and driving them into the Manawatu River at Foxton Beach.

Police were called to the river mouth this afternoon by people who saw a tractor towing a baler being driven through the sand dunes and into the water, where the driver had to be pulled out by a member of the public.

A 51-year man has been arrested.

Levin police say the man has been charged with driving while disqualified, wilful damage and receiving stolen goods.

The man will appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday.

A digger is currently working to remove the tractor and hay-baler from the river.