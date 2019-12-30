Six people rescued after being stranded overnight in regional park

Report from RNZ

Six people who spent the night in bush near Wellington have all walked out this morning unharmed.

Police received a call at 6.30pm yesterday, when the group failed to return to their agreed meeting point at Kaitoke Regional Park.

The group of one adult and five children, aged between 11 and 17, were found by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at 9.25pm in the Hutt Gorge. However, they were unable to be winched out due to high winds.

A ground team was deployed and escorted the group out at 6am.

Police said the group members were checked by medical staff and while some were showing signs of hypothermia, they were otherwise fine.