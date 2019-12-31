Wellington gains a new Knight, and six Companions of the Order of Merit



Sir Joseph Williams. RNZ photo.

In today’s New Year Honours list, a distinguished Wellingtonian becomes a new knight, and six Wellingtonians become Companions of the Order

Joseph Victor Williams of Porirua becomes a Knight Companion of the NZ Order of Merit, for his services to the judiciary.

Justice Williams was appointed as the first Māori judge of the Supreme Court in May 2019. He is an internationally recognised expert in indigenous rights law and one of New Zealand’s leading specialists on Māori land and legal issues. He established the first unit specialising in Māori issues in a major New Zealand law firm at Kensington Swan in 1988. He co-founded the law firm Walters Williams and Co in 1994. He was appointed Chief Judge of the Māori Land Court in 1999. He was appointed acting Chairperson of the Waitangi Tribunal in 2000 and as the permanent Chairperson in 2004. As Chairperson he played a pivotal role in the report on the Wai 262 claim relating to New Zealand’s law and policy affecting Māori culture and identity. He was appointed as a judge of the High Court in 2008 and a judge of the Court of Appeal in 2018. Justice Williams was a founding member and former vice-president of the Māori Law Society, a former president of Te Runanga Rōia o Tāmaki Makaurau, the Auckland Maori Lawyers Association, a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and a fellow of the Law Faculty of Victoria University of Wellington.

And Wellington gains six new Companions of the NZ Order of Merit:

Gillian, Lady Deane, of Wellington. For services to philanthropy, particularly for rare disorders, the arts and youth.

Gillian, Lady Deane is the Founder and Chair of the Deane Endowment Trust, which was established in 1995 and provides financial assistance to a wide range of organizations and individuals for arts, cultural, health and environmental projects. She is a Patron of IHC New Zealand, the Arts Foundation of New Zealand, the Mahara Gallery, and Friends of The Dowse Art Museum. She helped establish and has been National Coordinator of the Rett Syndrome New Zealand Trust. She has previously been a Trustee of the New Zealand Organization for Rare Disorders, the International Festival of the Arts, and the New Zealand Diana Princess of Wales Foundation. She has been a Patron of the Mary Potter Hospice and Toast Martinborough. She was the government-appointed ambassador for International Year of the Family. She has advocated strongly for those with disabilities and rare disorders, the arts, scientific and medical research, and helping young people. She has made significant donations to local community projects, including the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s proposed Civic Music Hub, the Auckland Town Hall restoration project, refurbishment of the Gisborne War Memorial Theatre, and extensions to the Ngā Manu Native Reserve teaching facility. Lady Deane has committed to substantial legacy gifts to both the University of Auckland and Victoria University of Wellington, along with other organisations.

Helen Mary Heffernan, of Wellington. For services to health.

Helen Heffernan is widely regarded as New Zealand’s technical expert on antibiotic resistance. She has worked in the field of antibiotic resistance for more than 40 years, primarily at the National Health Institute and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR). Her microbiology and surveillance work has been crucial in underpinning the introduction of vaccine programmes against diseases such as haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcus and meningococcus. In the early stages of her career, she developed the national cold chain standards for vaccine management, making vaccines safer for all New Zealand recipients. Later in her career, she led a team that studied and reported on the spread of many challenging infections, publishing her findings through the ESR, as well as in a wide range of national and international medical journals. This information has been essential to guide medical clinicians in their work to reduce the rate of increase in antibiotic resistance in New Zealand. She has been a member of numerous committees and advisory groups, including the National Antimicrobial Committee, the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Technical Advisory Group, and the Ministry of Health’s Pneumococcal Surveillance Advisory Group. Ms Heffernan has represented New Zealand at the World Health Organisation’s workshop on Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance and their Western Pacific regional meetings on antimicrobial resistance.

Dr Frances Anne Hughes, ONZM, JP, of Porirua. For services to mental health and nursing.

Dr Hughes was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2005 for her services to the mental health profession. In 2006, she completed the first situational analysis of the status of mental health in 16 Pacific countries for the World Health Organisation (WHO), followed by working as the first facilitator for the Pacific Island Mental Health Network. She published her first book in 2007, designed to help health professionals and the wider public to understand how to engage in public policy. She was the first nurse to be appointed to the WHO expert panel on mental health, serving a four-year term. She was Director of CareerForce, a community support services industry training organisation, from 2009 to 2012. She was clinical advisor to the New Zealand correctional services clinical governance board from 2010 to 2015. After the Christchurch earthquakes, she partnered with the New Zealand College of Mental Health Nurses to provide psychological support to those affected. She was the CEO of the International Council of Nurses in Geneva from 2016 to 2018, during which time she strengthened the organisation’s financial state. She is a Board member of One Family Health, which provides primary care clinics in Rwanda. Locally Dr Hughes established and chaired the Kapiti Community Enterprise Trust.

John Walter McKinnon, QSO, of Wellington. For services to New Zealand-China relations.

Mr McKinnon was appointed a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order for his services to the State in 2013. He served his second term as Ambassador to China in Beijing from 2015 to 2018, having served his first term from 2001 to 2004. His language proficiency and personal standing in Beijing has helped opened doors for New Zealand, facilitate dialogues and consider policy positions. He was Executive Director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation from 2012 to 2015. During this period he facilitated the growth of the Foundation’s Young Leadership network. He has been a champion of Chinese language learning in New Zealand and developed the educational resources aspect of the Foundation during his tenure. Mr McKinnon has been Patron of New Zealand Chinese Language Week and was a driving force behind its inception in 2014.

Roger John Moses, ONZM, of Wellington. For services to education.

Roger Moses was Headmaster of Wellington College for 23 years until stepping down in April 2018 as the second longest serving Headmaster in the school’s 150 year history. Under his leadership, since the implementation of New Zealand Scholarship Examinations, Wellington College has been among the top performers in New Zealand schools in terms of scholarships awarded to students. He saw the roll grow to 1,700 students while maintaining an approachable presence for students. He was appointed Acting Rector of King’s High School in Dunedin in 2019. Recently he has chaired the Professional Advisory Group working alongside the Ministerial Advisory Group providing advice to the Minister and Ministry of Education on the NCEA review. He has continued to be an active researcher and promoter of boys’ education. In 2012 he was involved with the research project conducted by the New Zealand Council for Education Research on boys’ academic performance at single sex schools. He has been a member of a working group investigating educational outcomes for young males in the New Zealand prison system. Mr Moses has been a member of the Board of the International Boys’ Schools Coalition and a past Chairman of the Association of Boys’ Schools New Zealand.

Helen Joan Plume, of Porirua. For services to the environment.

Helen Plume has been a world-renowned expert in the field of climate change negotiation, monitoring and implementation for more than 30 years. She is currently Chair of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation (OECD) and International Energy Agency (IEA) Climate Change Experts Group. She is employed as a Principal Analyst, Climate Change at the Ministry for the Environment, where she has worked for the past 35 years. She has been at the forefront of the New Zealand government’s domestic and international response to climate change since the beginning of global discussions to address the issue. She frequently participates in United Nations-led expert peer reviews on national emissions reporting. She has made significant contributions to the implementation of key international climate change agreements, including the Kyoto Protocol and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) monitoring, reporting and verification processes. She has held numerous voluntary positions within the UNFCCC and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), including chairing panels and groups. She was elected as Chair of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Body on Scientific and Technological Advice for two years. In 2007, Al Gore and the IPCC were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Ms Plume was one of a small number of individuals within the IPCC that were recognised by name for their contribution.

Among other honours to Wellingtonians, the recently-retired director of the NZ International Film Festival Bill Gosden has been made an Officer of the NZ Order of Merit for his services to the film industry.

Bill Gosden became director of the Wellington Film Festival in 1980 and developed it to become the New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) which he directed until his retirement, bringing the latest and most distinctive of New Zealand and international filmmaking to audiences throughout the country every winter. He brought together film festivals that had previously competed to create the amalgamated NZIFF. In the year of his retirement NZIFF played in 14 centres from Auckland to Gore to a total audience of more than 264,000. He has been a champion for New Zealand filmmakers, making NZIFF the premiere screening venue for launching many of our most significant directors, and a vital platform for emergent voices and the representation of diverse local communities. He has also been a Governor of the New Zealand Arts Foundation since 2011 and has been involved in selecting the Foundation’s Icon Awards. Mr Gosden became a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2001 for his services to the film industry.

Dr John Wayne Delahunt of Wellington also becomes an Officer of the order, for his services to endocrinology and the transgender community.

He has worked as a consultant endocrinologist and as a lecturer at the Wellington Campus of the University of Otago for more than 40 years. He has been an active member of the New Zealand Society of Endocrinology (NZSE), serving as the treasurer and secretary on multiple occasions, and as the NZSE representative on the Royal Australasian College of Physicians Adult Medicine Advisory Panel in the 1980s and from 2008 to 2012. He was made a Life Member of the NZSE in 2012. He has played a vital role in the development of transgender healthcare in New Zealand, providing a significant majority of transgender hormone treatment care in Wellington for more than 25 years. People wishing to receive gender affirming hormonal therapy would often relocate to Wellington to benefit from his approach. He was one of the first physicians in New Zealand to use gender affirming hormonal therapy, at a time when transphobia was common within society and the medical profession. Dr Delahunt has also been involved with Agender New Zealand, an organisation supporting transgender people and their families.

Sue Kedgley of Wellington also becomes an Officer of the order, for her services to women and governance

She has been a leading advocate for women in New Zealand and internationally. She established the Auckland University Women’s Liberation in 1971 and helped found the National Organisation for Women in 1972. In the 1970s and 1980s, she wrote five books on women’s issues and gender equality in New Zealand. She worked for the Women’s Secretariat at the United Nations in New York for four years, promoting International Women’s Year in 1975 and helping to organise the first two United Nations International Women’s Conferences in 1975 and 1980. She helped establish the United Nation Women’s Group to lobby for improving the working conditions of women at the United Nations. She was a Wellington City Councillor for eight years and a Member of Parliament for 12 years. She is a member of the Consumer New Zealand Board, having previously been Deputy Chair, and is Convenor of the Consumer Affairs Standing Committee of the National Council of Women. She was President of United Nations Women Aotearoa New Zealand from 2014 to 2016 and stepped down from the Board in 2019. She is a former councillor for the Wellington Regional Council and helped to initiate the Council’s Gender Equality and Diversity strategy. Ms Kedgley has helped organise the White Camellia Awards, recognising successful implementation of gender equality in organisations.

Dr Keith Ovenden of Wellington becomes an officer of the order for his services to the arts

Dr Ovenden had a successful career as an author and researcher, before chairing the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Trust. He served on the Trust Committee initially as Chair of its Programme Committee from 2005, a Trustee from 2006, and Chair from 2012 to 2018. He led significant fundraising exercises for the Trust, including acquiring a permanent location on the Wellington waterfront. He oversaw fundraising for seismic strengthening of the Gallery in 2012/2013. He has overseen a gradual professionalization of the Gallery, which now presents three major and four to five minor exhibitions annually and the Adam Portraiture national competition every other year. Attendance at the gallery has increased from 15,000 in 2008 to 37,000 in 2018. He has been an independent scholar, researcher and writer since 1983, after working as a lecturer of political science in the 1970s and 1980s. He has written non-fiction books, including a highly regarded biography of New Zealand writer Dan Davin in 1996, and four novels. He wrote two important works of political economy, namely ‘The Politics of Steel’ and ‘Apartheid and International Finance: A Program for Change’. Dr Ovenden has written many articles, reviews and commentaries on social, political and cultural issues in New Zealand, most significantly on the Rainbow Warrior sinking and apartheid in South Africa.

Susan Diane Price of Wellington becomes an officer of the order for her services to literature and philanthropy.

She is an historian, researcher, children’s author, archivist and book collector. In 1991, she donated her collection of 25,000 children’s books to the National Library of New Zealand, which is open through her home as a resource for other scholars, teachers and literature enthusiasts. She donated Chevening, a restored block of four flats built in 1929, to Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in 2019. She established the Susan Price Scholarship, awarded biannually to a postgraduate student at Victoria University of Wellington. She has also donated $20,000 to children’s writer Kate De Goldi to help research children’s literature. Over the past 35 years she has gifted thousands of books to more than 70 children around the country, to promote their interest in literature. She has a specific interest in books relating to war and anti-war themes, selecting books for the youth section of the Kippenberger Library at the Queen Elizabeth II Army Museum in Waiouru. She has personally compiled historical records of the Wellington suburbs of Brooklyn and Kelburn from original designs to interviews with early residents. Miss Price was a trustee of the Randell Cottage Writers’ Trust, which offers the Randell Cottage Writers Residency scholarship to one French and one New Zealand writer per year.

Mary Gemma Schumacher of Wellington becomes an officer of the order, for her services to palliative care.

Mary Schumacher has been the Chief Executive of Hospice New Zealand since 2006 and is well regarded nationally and internationally for her expertise and experience in the palliative care sector. Under her leadership many high impact pieces of work have influenced the development of palliative care and end of life care for all New Zealanders, including the Hospice NZ Standards for Palliative Care and the Fundamentals of Palliative Care and the Foundations of Spiritual Care. She regularly represents hospice and palliative care at a national level on collaborate groups such as CANGO and Government Sector representative groups such as Palliative Care Advisory Group and Cancer Control Council. She has led negotiations with government to secure significant increases in funding for all services throughout New Zealand over the past 13 years to ensure hospice care remains free of charge. She was Chief Executive Officer at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington for 10 years before moving to the national role. She has been a Board Member of the Sisters of Compassion – Home of Compassion since 2011 and has helped the organisation to extend their services to include the provision of affordable, warm, dry housing for the elderly in Horowhenua and Upper Hutt. Ms Schumacher also supports community groups such as The Aunties and Dementia Wellington.

Steve Tew of Wellington becomes an officer of the order, for his services to rugby and sports administration. He was Chief Executive of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) from 2008 until this year.

Mr Tew began with NZR as a General Manager from 2001 and Deputy Chief Executive from 2003 to 2007. Under his leadership NZR significantly improved its revenues, hosted the 2011 Rugby World Cup, won the rights to host the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup, and as at 30 June 2019 New Zealand Rugby holds all four Rugby World Cups for both men’s and women’s Fifteens and Sevens teams. He has championed women’s rugby, leading to robust domestic competition and paid professional contracts. He led NZR’s diversity and inclusion programme, including the 2016/2017 Respect and Responsibility Review, and New Zealand Rugby was the first national sporting organisation to receive Rainbow Tick Certification. He was appointed to the Board of Rugby World Cup Inc in 2018 and the World Rugby Council in 2007. He began his sport management career as Secretary-General of the New Zealand Universities Sports Union from 1982 to 1987. He was then appointed General Manager of the Hillary Commission. Following six years as the Chief Executive of the Canterbury Rugby Football Union and the Crusaders, Mr Tew joined the New Zealand Rugby Union and helped establish a clear strategy for the professional and community base of the game.

