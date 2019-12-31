Canadian honour for James Cameron

Wellington.Scoop

The Wairarapa’s wealthiest resident has been honoured in Canada’s New Year Honours List. Canadian-born film maker James Cameron has been appointed as a Companion of the Order of Canada – the highest of the Order’s three levels.

CBC News reports:

“It’s out of the blue and I don’t know whose idea it was but, look, I am definitely honoured,” said Cameron from his home in Santa Barbara, California. “I wish I had done more in my career actually in Canada, but I am sort of making up for lost time with investments in the Prairie provinces, especially in Saskatchewan around the Saskatoon area.”

Cameron is being honoured for his “outstanding contributions to the filmmaking industry as a writer, producer and director” but if his Order of Canada can bring attention to any of his accomplishments he says he hopes it’s his efforts to make the production of plant-based proteins profitable enough to supplant the meat industry.

Cameron says that he would like his order to not only highlight his film career but also in his passion for the scientific process and efforts to reduce what he says are the environmental harms created by the meat industry.

“For me it’s less about looking back and more about moving forward,” he said. “Nobody wants to talk about the food business but it’s the quickest way for us to turn down the thermostat on global climate … if we can make money in the plant protein area, then other people will do it and that will foster more products that make it easier for people to transition from meat and dairy into a whole-food, plant-based diet.”

“It pleases me that we are creating jobs and I’m finally doing something substantive in Canada because I have lived in the U.S. and New Zealand primarily.”

When he spent $20million to buy two Wairarapa farms in 2012, the Overseas Investment Office reported: “James F Cameron and his family intend to reside indefinitely in New Zealand and are acquiring the property to reside on and operate as a working farm.” The properties are a 10-minute helicopter ride from Wellington Airport.

