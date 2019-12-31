They’re looking at a cycle lane that’s 20cm wide

Report from RNZ

The Wellington City Council has sent roading engineers to check what appears to be an extremely narrow cycle lane painted on a central city street.

A person posted on social media after noticing the lane about 20cm wide painted on Willeston Street, just off Willis Street, part of the city’s golden mile that makes up the CBD and entertainment districts along four main thoroughfares.

The council responded, saying they were not sure if the painting had been done by its contractors.

A spokesperson said the city’s roading engineers would take a look.