Severe gales forecast for Sunday

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington, Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay south of Napier can expect severe gales tomorrow.

MetService is forecasting a deep low south of New Zealand over the weekend, pushing a westerly wind across the country.

A front with strong northwesterly gales will move swiftly up the South Island reaching Wellington mid-afternoon tomorrow. The gales will reach 130 km/h in exposed places. They’re likely to continue till after midnight.

RNZ reports the wind will bring more smoke particles from the bushfires in Australia, although the atmospheric set-up is less conducive than New Year’s Eve when skies in parts of the country turned a yellow haze.

Gale southwesterlies will affect coastal areas on Monday.

.