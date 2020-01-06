Drivers beware – two main routes are closed for two months

Report from RNZ

Two main routes are now closed in Wellington – Wallace Street and part of Willis Street, both busy routes in and out of the CBD.

The installation of new water mains along Wallace Street starts today – something that has to be done before the city can begin work on the massive new Omāroro water reservoir.

Wellington Water’s major projects manager Stephen Wright said the work could take up to 10 weeks, but further works would continue into mid-2020.

“There’ll be another piece of work after that to lay some of the smaller pipes along Wallace Street that will take either about 10 to 20 weeks depending on the methodology we adopt – either closing the road or using a stop/go traffic management.”

And while the arterial route is closed, the 20,000 vehicles a day that use it will be diverted along Wright Street.

Traffic modelling had showed the smaller, quieter street was up to the task of handling the traffic, but there might be a couple of teething days as commuters get used to the change, he said.

Parts of the central city’s Willis Street were also expected to be closed for the next two months while they replaced piping following a sewage tunnel collapse.

Wellington’s Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said despite the inconvenience for those heading into the office, the infrastructure repairs needed to be done.

“I think it’s something that needs careful planning – there is going to be some inconvenience but I mean it’s pain for gain,” Milford said.

He said some companies might extend their holiday period to use up the newly allocated four weeks of annual leave for staff.