Whanganui mayor welcomes reopening of Raetihi road



Photo from RNZ / Mark Brimblecombe Photography

Report from RNZ

The reopening of the road between Raetihi and Whanganui is being hailed as an economic lifeline that has come just at the right time.

In October, a 400-metre chunk of State Highway 4 disappeared under a huge slip, adding 90 minutes’ driving time between the two towns.

The Transport Agency is still repairing the road, but opened a way through just before Christmas.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the highway’s closure was a huge economic and social blow to the region, so it was fantastic to have it up and running in time for the summer season.

“For domestic tourism it’s really, really important now … particularly as Whanganui’s about to have numerous community events – a heritage weekend, opera school, a cricket tournament. It’s fantastic to have State Highway 4 open.”

McDouall said freight companies were hit especially hard by the slip, and would be happy the road had reopened.