Second day of forest fire north of Napier; campers on standby to evacuate

Report from RNZ

A fire in a pine forest on Tangoio Settlement Road north of Napier has burnt through 140 hectares, and strong winds have made it difficult to control. More than 65 people have been fighting it, using a dozen fire trucks, at least six helicopters and a plane.

Crews scaled back operations overnight, with efforts to control the blaze resuming this morning.

Campers are on standby to evacuate as firefighters tackle the large forest fire nearby. Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park owner Shane Ashforth said the area has been covered in smoke. Power has been restored to the campsite after being cut off overnight.

Ashcroft said firefighters are keeping him informed and have told him that the so far-safe situation could change. He said apart from the smoke, it’s like any normal day for those camping at the beach.

Another fire in the Fernhill area northwest of Hastings, and one between Bulls and Hunterville which halted trains on the main trunk line and reduced State Highway 1 to one lane, were extinguished yesterday evening.

Fire and Emergency said although 179 firefighters have been sent on rotation to help Australia fight its enormous and fatal blazes, it was satisfied it had enough firefighting resources to handle the wildfire season in New Zealand.

The organisation said recent summers here had brought several fires of national significance.

The Pigeon Valley fire in the South Island’s Tasman region a year ago was New Zealand’s largest wildfire in half a century, sweeping across more than 2300ha of land and triggering a three-week state of emergency.

Tasman district principal rural fire officer Ian Reade said the fire risk there was not as severe this year.

“We probably haven’t got the temperatures like we had last year and it’s a small thing but the smoke from the Australian fires has probably kept some of the temperatures down on some days,” he said.

The Port Hills fires in February 2017 burnt through nearly 2000 hectares of land, destroyed nine homes and damaged five more. A helicopter pilot died fighting the blaze and it prompted the creation of Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Earlier report from RNZ – January 6

North of Napier, a large forestry fire is continuing to blaze out of control, and billowing smoke clouds that can be seen through much of the region.

Fire and Emergency shift commander Murray Dunbar said about 65 firefighters, 11 trucks, and four helicopters were at the scene on Tangoio Settlement Rd, north of Napier.

The fire was reported at about 11.40am, has spread through about 15 hectares of steep forestry land, and strong winds have been creating spot fires moving ahead of the fire front.

Dunbar said the fire was a safe distance away from State Highway 2, but the fire is not yet under control.

Hawke’s Bay principal rural fire officer Trevor Mitchell said the fire was still spreading.

“We’ve got one structure – one home, that we are providing protection for, but it’s not immediately affected at the moment. We’ve got seven helicopters and a fixed wing fire bomber working on it, but windy conditions are making it very very difficult for them to make any headway.”

Mitchell said strong winds are likely to keep fanning the Tangoio fire after dark, and steep terrain is causing problems.

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said much of the east coast of the North Island, and down to Timaru was very dry, and heavy westerly winds at Napier were creating bad conditions for firefighting.

“The main issue is the wind, we have a strong wind warning out for Hawke’s Bay south of Napier, and we could see gusts of 120[km/h] in exposed places, and some places have seen quite strong gusts already.

“For fires it is pushing them. On our satellite imagery you can see a bit of smoke from one of those fires just pushing out to the ocean to the east. It’s nothing like Australia, but it’s certainly significant if we can pick it up on satellite.”

Mason Summerfield is at Waipatiki Beach, a few kilometres away from the Tongoio fire. He said the smoke was thick and clouding the sun.

“You can see quite clearly helicopters with monsoon buckets, and the sky is going a bit of a yellowy orange colour,” Summerfield said. “You can smell smoke pretty strong, to be honest. It’s not coughing level, but you can definitely smell and taste it.”

He said the wild fires raging in Australia were top of mind for people at Waipatiki Beach, but they were confident the fire would not threaten property or people at the beach.

“The benefit that we’ve got is it’s very green here,” he said. “Even though it’s a beautiful sunny spot, we get rain fairly frequently, so it’s very green. It is worrying, but nobody’s concerned about properties where we are.”

A large fire in the Fernhill area, north west of Hastings, has now been extinguished. The scrub fire area was near State Highway 50 and the Ngaruroro River. When the fire was reported it was about 40 square metres, but strong winds fanned it out larger. A fifth helicopter that had been fighting the Tangoio fire was diverted to the Fernhill fire, and five crews battled the blaze.