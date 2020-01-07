Gales cut electricity to 7000 properties

Report from RNZ

More than 2600 properties were still without power across the North Island this morning, after gales downed trees and power lines yesterday. About 1400 electricity customers were still dealing with a blackout across Whanganui and Manawatū, down from a peak of about 7000 in the early evening.

The lines company Powerco expected most to have power restored between 10am and midday.

Report from RNZ – January 6

Thousands of people were left without electricity in the North Island today, after gales caused damage to powerlines. The strong winds have caused widespread damage to Powerco’s electricity network at 15 supply points. Some affected customers have been reconnected, but Powerco’s website tonight showed there were still about 3500 affected properties. People in Ashurst, Marton, Halcombe, Feilding, Apiti, Aokautere, Bunnythorpe and Eketāhuna were without power.

Powerco Network Operations manager Phil Marsh said they were expecting wind but not as strong as it was.

He said the worst hit was at about 2pm, battering an area from Raetihi south to Eketāhuna.

Marsh said lines were down with several cases of fallen trees due to the gales.

“We have contractors in the field but lines should still be treated as live at all times.”

He said repair works would continue into the night attempting to reconnect as many people as possible.