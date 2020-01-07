Emergency stops trains on Wairarapa line

Wellington.Scoop

An emergency has stopped trains on the Wairarapa line this morning.

Without any explanation of the emergency, Metlink reported at 10am:

The 8.21am service from Wellington to Masterton is currently held south of Carterton due to an Emergency Services Incident.

We have arranged a bus replacement for this service to pick up passengers and shuttle for the remainder of the journey.

Due to the nature of the Emergency Services Incident the following services will also be bus replaced:

The 10.30am service from Masterton to Wellington.

The 12.45pm service from Wellington to Masterton.

The 3.38pm service from Masterton to Wellington will run as a train and peak services should not be affected this afternoon.