Unregistered electrician fined for unauthorised work in Mana

An unregistered electrical worker has been convicted and fined for carrying out unlicensed electrical work in Mana.

Alexander Woodhouse was sentenced at Porirua District Court for breaching the Electricity Act 1992 by carrying out unauthorised electrical work which included the installation of lights, power points and an outside water heater at a property in Mana. He also arranged for a Certificate of Compliance to be issued for the completed work.

As Mr Woodhouse was not a registered electrician, he was not authorised to do this work and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,200 plus solicitor and court costs.

“Licensed electrical workers are qualified professionals who have demonstrated their knowledge of safety regulations and their commitment to ongoing training,” says Registrar of Electrical Workers Duncan Connor. “If you are having any electrical work completed, including the installation of appliances, it’s recommended that you check the public register of licensed electrical workers to confirm that the electrician is licensed to carry out the work.”

Another unregistered electrical worker appeared before the district court in Auckland after unlawfully performing prescribed electrical work when not licensed to do so.

The EWRB laid a charge against Houmin Zou, director of Airon Ltd, after receiving a complaint about electrical work that he had carried out involving the installation of heat pumps. One of three heat pumps installed by Mr Zou at a property in Murrays Bay, Auckland was incorrectly installed with the wires exposed causing the unit to short circuit. While Mr Zou’s business sold and installed heat pumps, he was not licenced to carry out the electrical connection of installation.

Judge Sinclair imposed a fine of $2,500 in the North Shore District Court after agreeing with the Board’s submission that any fine imposed must be a sufficient deterrent to ensure that performing unauthorised electrical work is not profitable.

