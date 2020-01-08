Car hits power pole, driver injured, lines brought down

Wellington.Scoop

A driver was injured after a car hit a power pole in Upper Hutt today.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Emerald Hill Drive in Birchville at about 1.25pm.

Diversions were in place for both northbound and southbound traffic as power lines had come down.

The driver’s injuries were described as moderate to minor.

FINAL UPDATE 3:10PM

Delays following a prior crash has now EASED. Thank you for your patience. ^EHhttps://t.co/xKydVyA9TW — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) January 8, 2020

