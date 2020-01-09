Press Release – Gull Petroleum

The “Gull Effect” Lands in Wellington

Gull opens first site in the capital on 09 January 2020

The recently completed unmanned station in Petone is Gull’s first site in the capital. This new site will bring competitive pressure and much welcomed price drops for the motorists in the lower North Island.

The “Gull Effect”, a term coined by the New Zealand Automobile Association (AA), results in localised price drops across the board and delivers savings directly back to the community. Research shows that Kiwi consumers can benefit by a saving of around $100 per household, per year, as a result of the price drops.

The new site located at 30-32 Waione Street in Petone will deliver a late Christmas present for Wellington motorists with further discounts off Gull’s already low prices. Regular (91 octane) petrol will be selling for under $2 a litre, while the current national price is above $2.30.

Gull’s pricing analyst Crystal Feist says Gull is excited to open this much anticipated site in the Wellington region.

“The capital city has been on Gull’s wish list for a long time and has been much anticipated by our loyal customers. We are thrilled to be able to give Wellington citizens more choice for their fuel purchases and continue spreading the “Gull Effect” across the country,” says Feist.

