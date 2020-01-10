Harbour pollution continues around dive platform on Taranaki Wharf

Wellington.Scoop

The council’s Wellington Water company has not yet been able to stop sewage flowing into the harbour around Taranaki Wharf.

Because of this, it continues to ban swimming around the popular dive platform on the wharf.

Pollution has been reported in the area for more than seven years.

In 2013 the dive platform was closed for most of the year because of the pollution. Ian Pike said “options” were being explored to fix it, but they would take time.

But in March 2017 the options had failed, and pollution was continuing. So the diving platform was again closed, and the Regional Council said an investigation was under way.

Wellington Water said today:

We have been working this week on Cuba Street to resolve a cross-connection to reduce the contamination in the inner Wellington Harbour.

Recent tests show that the water quality has still not improved sufficiently, so we continue to advise people to avoid swimming or collecting seafood around the Taranaki Diving Platform until further notice.

Signage is in place in the affected areas.