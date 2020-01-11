Search for Wairarapa father and son, missing while diving for paua

News from NZ Police

The search for two snorkellers missing off the Wairarapa coast is continuing this morning.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter will resume a shoreline search followed by a search of the neighbouring ocean for the father and son at around 7am.

The Police National Dive Squad will also be out this morning.

A further low-tide search by Amalgamated Helicopters is expected to take place at around 1pm.

Police have grave concerns for the pair’s safety and we are working as hard as we can to find them.

Report from RNZ

Sergeant Tony Matheson of Wairarapa Search and Rescue says they have grave concerns for the pair’s safety.

Police were alerted to the missing pair at 11.34am yesterday, after they failed to return to shore from snorkelling for pāua near Mataikona.

The initial search included two helicopters, a police maritime unit, three commercial fishing boats and the Riversdale Surf Lifesaving Club.

A large number of private fishing vessels that were part of a fishing competition also helped, without success.

News from NZ Police – January 10

A search and rescue operation is underway after two people snorkelling for paua failed to return to shore near Mataikona in the Wairarapa today. Police were alerted to the incident at 11.34am.

The initial search included two helicopters (Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Amalgamated Helicopters), the Lady Elizabeth IV launch, three commercial fishing boats, the Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club, and a large number of private fishing vessels that had been part of a fishing competition.

We currently have the Lady Elizabeth and one helicopter still searching. They will stay out there until it gets dark and we will recommence in the morning if we are not successful today.