Woman arrested after burglaries of shops in Palmerston North

News from NZ Police

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Friday and charged with the burglary of a business on Grey Street in Palmerston North on 15 December.

The arrest follows the Police investigation into a large number of commercial burglaries in the city during December and January, and further arrests and charges are likely.

Detective Sergeant Steve Field of the Tactical Crime Unit would like to reassure the business community that Police are committed to identifying the people involved in this offending and holding them to account.

Additionally he reminds business owners to be vigilant, report any suspicious behaviour, and ensure their premises have good security features such as alarms and CCTV systems.

The woman has been remanded in custody until her next appearance in the Palmerston District Court on 4 February 2020.