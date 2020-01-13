Man and woman killed in shooting near Castlepoint

Wellington.Scoop

Two people are dead at a property near Castlepoint after what the police are calling a “firearms incident.”

The Police Armed Offenders Squad was called to the Tinui property just before 5.30am.

Police told RNZ they are treating the deaths as suspicious.

The two people were known to each other, police said, and they did not believe there was further risk to the community.

Officers were likely to be investigating at the scene “for a number of days”.

The DomPost reports that the dead couple were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s. It says three other people who were in the house are now at the Masterton police station.