Summer Repair Café for fixer-uppers

Press Release – Upper Hutt Summer Repair Cafe

A new community-driven initiative in Upper Hutt City starts this coming Saturday – the Upper Hutt Summer Repair Café. Repair from the seven Rs of Sustainability is the name of the fame with this initiative.

The team organising the café have gathered together registered electricians, experienced DIYers and very talented hobbyists who are offering their time to help people learn to mend, repair and patch household goods and clothing with wooden, mechanical, electrical, bike, sewing and general DIY fixer-upper skills available. Rework Network have come on board as a sponsor to make this event happen.

All this support is being offered free but a koha is welcome.

In addition, Heretaunga College Japanese Language Students will be selling refreshments as a fundraising effort for their 2021 trip to Japan.

“The idea is that Upper Hutt residents can bring their broken items such as wooden and mechanical items, clothing that needs to be mended, bikes and scooters, household electrical goods such as lamps, toasters and toys,” says organiser Lisa Crawford.

“We have a team looking forward to guiding anyone on their repairs. “The team and I are hoping that even if one doesn’t have anything to repair, people might alternatively come by and see what it is about and have a chat, sew a Boomerang Bag for Boomerang Bags for Upper Hutt, or chat over refreshments.

“We are planning on this being a success so that we can continue to offer this support to our community and build the city’s sustainability with future events throughout the year and beyond,” says Ms Crawford.

More information about the Upper Hutt Repair Café can be found on Facebook and those willing to share their skills can contact us by email on uhrepaircafe@gmail.com

