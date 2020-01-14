Two vehicle fires stop traffic



NZTA photo

Wellington.Scoop

Two vehicle fires delayed Wellington traffic today.

At 11.45am, two northbound lanes of State Highway 1 on Arthur Street, just past the Taranaki Street intersection, were blocked (above) because of a vehicle on fire.

It was extinguished after 15 minutes, and all lanes were cleared.

At 1.25pm on the Remutaka Hill Road, both lanes of SH2 were closed by a vehicle on fire.

About half an hour later, one lane was reopened and traffic started moving under “stop/go” control.

NZTA said the fire wasn’t extinguished till 2.30pm, at which time the second lane was reopened, and traffic started moving again normally.