Job listings down, but Wellington ahead of Auckland with highest average wage

Low business confidence is taking a toll on the job market as new listings fell ten per cent, the biggest drop in four years, according to an analysis of over 66,000 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December. Wellington bucked the business blues in the third quarter of the year, and came out surprisingly strong with an increase in job listings. But in the final quarter, business uncertainty rippled through the region and job vacancies fell 4.8 per cent on the year prior.

Auckland businesses seemed the most hesitant to hire at the end of the year with job listings in the region down 16.5 per cent year-on-year. Behind Auckland, Canterbury saw the biggest drop in job vacancies falling 14.2 per cent on last year.

Gisborne, Nelson/Tasman and Hawke’s Bay were the only regions to see an increase in listings when compared to last year, rising 5.8 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

Wellington maintains hold over Auckland in wage stakes

Trade Me’s Jeremy Wade said 2019 saw our two largest cities tied in a ‘wage war’, however, Wellington City continued to have a firm grip on the highest average wage. “Employers in the capital are willing to pay more than their Auckland counterparts with the average pay in Wellington City at $72,649 compared to Auckland City at $71,465.

“Roles in IT continue to dominate the highest paying jobs advertised on Trade Me Jobs with IT project managers earning the most at $142,868.”

Mr Wade said the national average wage rose a modest 0.8 per cent on last year to $61,575.

Outlook for 2020: Election likely to cool job market

“Typically from January through to February, we see a flurry of activity in the job market as employers come back to work ready to look for new talent and some employees kick off the New Year by seeing what jobs are on offer. This busy period should see the market bounce back a little as more jobs are on offer.”

“If we look further ahead to the rest of the year, with a general election around the corner, it’s likely that election jitters will cool the job market towards the end of 2020. We saw this happen during the 2014 and 2017 election campaigns as apprehension about who will be leading the country caused employers to hold off hiring until they knew which way the political winds are blowing.”

Mr Wade said changes to the minimum wage will also have an impact on the job market in 2020. “The Government’s announcement in December that the minimum wage will rise from $17.70 to $18.90 an hour in April will lift the average wage and come as welcome news for many employees.

“While the last couple of minimum wage increases have not significantly impacted the propensity to hire, this year may be different as employers contend with rising costs and low business confidence.”

