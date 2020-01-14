Mutton Birds’ Wellington shows sold out

Press Release – The Label

THE MUTTON BIRDS

Both Wellington Shows Sold Out

Support Artists Announced for NZ Summer Headline Shows

Aotearoa’s beloved storytellers, The Mutton Birds, are poised to kick off their headline tour and are delighted to announce the artists supporting them. Starting in Dunedin on Friday, January 24th, the powerhouse noir-folk singer-songwriter Reb Fountain will be opening at Glenroy Stadium, Dunedin.

In Wellington on February 6th local heroes TEETH will be taking the San Fran stage first. A new show added in Wellington on the 7th and both Wellington shows have now sold out. Wellington’s much-loved psychedelic-country songwriter, Finn Johansson opens the Wellington show on the 7th and at The Cabana in Napier on the 8th.

Asked how he felt about playing the Mutton Birds’ songbook once again, Don McGlashan responded “Mutton Birds songs never stay still. We get in a room together after a few years, pick up our instruments, and it’s as if the songs have been carrying on while we’ve been away; getting better, stronger, more like themselves. All we do is light the touch paper and stand well clear. ”

The full original lineup will be on the road this summer including the founder, singer and songwriter Don McGlashan. When the band formed in 1991 McGlashan was already a highly regarded figure for his work in the legendary post-punk-era group Blam Blam Blam. With ex-Six Volts guitarist David Long and drummer Ross Burge, the group began recording their debut album in late 1991. Following its completion, former Dribbling Darts bassist Alan Gregg was recruited to fill out the line-up.

Thu Feb 6 – San Fran, Wellington

with TEETH

(Waitangi Day)

Fri Feb 7 – San Fran, Wellington

with Finn Johansson

