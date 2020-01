News from NZ Police

The Desert Road (SH1) was blocked following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian this evening.

Emergency services and a helicopter were called shortly after 10pm.

The pedestrian was injured.

The road was expected to be closed for the night.

UPDATE 16 January

RNZ reports the road was reopened by 8am. Police said it could be closed again later in the morning to allow access for crash investigators.