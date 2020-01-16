Wellington all-rounder named as White Ferns captain

News from NZC

Wellington Blaze all-rounder Sophie Devine has been named White Ferns captain, taking over from Amy Satterthwaite who has recently given birth to her first child. The 30-year-old Devine has been confirmed to lead the side in both formats indefinitely, starting with the upcoming One-Day and T20 series against South Africa this month.

The ODI squad announced today contains a potential debutante in Wellington Blaze bowler Jess Kerr, sister of White Ferns all-rounder Amelia Kerr.

A senior member of the team, Devine has 185 internationals to her name and said it was an honour to be asked to do the job full-time.

“I’m really proud and excited to lead the WHITE FERNS,” Devine said. “This is a team I’m deeply passionate about and to have the opportunity to help drive its future is a privilege.

“It’s an exciting time for women’s cricket in this country with the recently signed MOU with NZC, a fresh direction with our new coach Bob Carter, and two ICC World Cups on the horizon.

“We’ve got a good mix of talent and experience in the group and I’m looking forward to leaning on my fellow senior players to try and build on the good work done by Amy and Suzie Bates.”

Coach Bob Carter fully endorsed Devine’s appointment and said he was looking forward to working with the new captain.

“Sophie’s been an outstanding performer for the WHITE FERNS for more than a decade now and we feel she’s ready to step up and lead this team. She has a sound understanding of the game and, most importantly, holds the respect of her fellow players. We believe the leadership can take her game to an even higher level.

“This group has a lot to look forward to with a busy summer ahead before the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in March and next year’s ICC One Day World Cup here in New Zealand.”

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White welcomed Devine’s appointment to the role as captain.

“We have a group of strong leaders within the WHITE FERNS setup and I have no doubt Sophie, along with her fellow senior players, will perform her duties as captain with distinction. She has been a wonderful performer for many years and we have every confidence she’ll take the captaincy in her stride and grow as a leader.”

Read more.