Cloudy but no rain for Pasifika Festival

MetService is forecasting cool southeasterlies over the next few days, keeping cloud in the east, while other areas will be fine. Sunday sees warm temperatures returning to many places.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best explains: “A ridge of high pressure over the South Island has been anchored there over the past few days, and this slow moving-pressure pattern has led to a cool southeast flow over the North Island. As a consequence, cloudy skies have dominated the weather for areas east of the Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa ranges. This trend is set to continue through the weekend, as the ridge stays firmly in place.”

Those under cloudy skies and experiencing southeasterlies will have asked the question “When is summer coming?”, and temperatures today, Friday and even Saturday from Gisborne to Masterton will be around 5 or 6 degrees cooler than their expected highs for this time of the year.

However, from Sunday, temperatures recover to the mid to high 20s, and places like Hamilton and Taumarunui may reach 30 degrees.

In Wellington, the Pasifika Festival runs from around midday to 6pm on Saturday. Mostly cloudy but dry conditions are expected in the Capital, with the start of the event expecting a temperature of 18C, dropping to around 16C in the evening. Mr Best advises to take a few layers to protect against the southerly.

