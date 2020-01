Photo: RNZ

Report from RNZ

An investigation is under way into the cause of a fire in Lower Hutt that caused a house to partially collapse.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Poole Street in Taita at 2.30am today.

Fire communications shift manager Belinda Beets said crews from Avalon, Hutt City and Seaview all responded.

She said the house was fully ablaze when they arrived, but those inside the home all managed to escape without injury.