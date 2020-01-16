TJ Perenara joins Under Armour Athlete roster

Press Release – Under Armour

As we announce TJ Perenara as an Under Armour athlete, we honour the values, the journey and the community our athletes represent – on and off the field. “It’s about being an athlete who is clear about what you represent, what you stand for and what you won’t put up with”.

TJ has built and impressive career in New Zealand rugby as a formidable and competitive halfback. He heads into the 2020 Rugby season as co-captain for the Wellington team, in which he leads the franchise in total games played.

Never one to shy away from speaking up, TJ has won over fans by staying true to his beliefs and speaking up on social issues. The power of sport is fuelled by every race, nationality, gender and orientation you can imagine all over the world. “It’s inspiring to become part of a brand that stands firmly beside me on issues of equality”. He wears his heart on his sleeve, both on and off the field but has the maturity to realise his way isn’t the only way.

Under Armour and TJ will collaborate on a number of giveback initiatives in his local community. “My loved ones and my community are everything to me. I want people from Porirua to be as openly proud of our city as I am. I start this journey with Under Armour knowing that I will be supported in giving back to my community. Under Armour empowers me as player and as a person – so it’s important I empower those people that are important to me”.

“I want people to see the significance of this relationship across my rugby career and my personal journey. But first, I have to play good footy. That’s non-negotiable.”

TJ joins Lisa Carrington, double Olympic Kayaking champion to the New Zealand athlete roster.

